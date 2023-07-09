River run races to 40th year

Surry County Animal Control was called to handle reports of an abandoned wild horse causing problems in the Siloam community — with officials eventually deciding to put down the animal.

More than a week later, some are questioning the resolution to the problem that the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said was first reported to them back on May 26.

The sheriff’s office, which oversees Animal Control, issued a statement that said in May, “Animal Control received the first of several complaints about a horse being loose and creating a traffic hazard and damaging crops in the Blackwater community of Surry County.”

Through their investigation they were able to determine the name of the owner of the horse and that the horse was in a field not on their property. “The owner told officers he had purchased the horse at an auction in another state the previous week and that now he cannot control the horse,” they wrote.

Sheriff’s office officials said they made several attempts to “catch the wild horse and did communicate with the Federal Bureau of Land Management about the animal. It was determined that the agency was not the owner or in control of the horse. Officers made many unsuccessful attempts to tranquilize the animal.”

Here lies a sticking point of Siloam resident Toby Hughes who said animal control had come to his property that abuts the field in question. They walked with him for about an hour to locate the horse and tranquilize it, to no avail. He said the county made no further attempts that he was aware of.

When the county called him back, “They said they were coming Wednesday to either tranquilize it or euthanize it. I said I’d much rather you tranquilize it.”

However, Hughes got a call from a neighbor Tuesday, June 13, that two deputies were in his driveway and were seen walking toward the backyard. Two gun shots were heard by the neighbor and the horse was wild no longer.

Jerry Olson told the county commissioners Monday, “I am here to represent the mare that was shot and killed last Tuesday that we find very disturbing.”

On Sunday, June 11, two days before the horse was killed, he said he and his wife Penny, who together run the Mount Airy Horse Stables and Mount Airy Horse Motel, “Were invited out to the house and we saw the circumstances.”

“I called my trainer in Wilmington, who is a professional mustang trainer as part of her living, she called the Regional East Coast Manager of the Federal Bureau of Land Management Sunday night,” he explained.

Olson spoke to bureau officials on Monday morning and was told “don’t chase it, don’t catch it, don’t cowboy it, don’t even try to handle it. They suggested a round pen, which we later offered to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and hay with another horse in the pen because they are herd animals and don’t like to be alone.”

Olson said he and others contacted the organization because all wild mustangs are federally protected, “like bald eagles.” Had there been confirmation it was such a horse then bureau officials would have come to trap it and there would have been a stiff penalty and prosecution for the abandoning party.

“If they were going to prosecute if it were a protected horse, imagine their reaction if their horse got shot and killed,” he posited.

Olson said he was disturbed by the outcome. “In business, you have to satisfy the customer, and, in this instance, I am the customer,” of the county’s services, “and I am not satisfied. This was like a gut-punch.”

He wondered why he and his wife were not contacted as they are among the equine experts of the area and were more than willing to aid the effort. They had offered to house the horse too after capture. “It so unreasonable. God gave us a responsibility to care for all the animals.”

According to the sheriff’s office, “In addition to the Federal Bureau of Land Management, animal control officers conferred with a local veterinary office, area farmers, and no reasonable solution to prevent the continued traffic hazard and property damage was determined.”

“After continued complaints and consultation… a decision was made on June 13 to destroy the animal in accordance with Surry County Ordinance 90.053. The animal was properly disposed of at the Surry County landfill.”

Chief Deputy Larry Lowe confirmed Friday that Dr. Clark Fincher, DVM, was consulted in the matter.

Hughes said he has been mad before, but this matter has him “extremely pissed because I know within another few days, we could have been able to trap the horse.”

Hughes and his wife Lisa had no interest in taking ownership of the horse, they just wanted to see it saved. With a fifty-pound bag of sweet feed and some patience, they were gaining the horse’s trust.

“Within two days it found the feed and within a week it was within 15 – 20 feet of my yard. We would see it in the evening around 5 or 6 p.m. coming from the woods to feed,” Hughes said.

Neither he nor Lisa had seen the horse doing damage or eating any corn for that matter. It was comical, Hughes said, to watch the horse pulling, seemingly playing with, and then eating weeds from the field.

After the horse was put down, “I called Dan (Russell of the Federal Bureau of Land Management) and he was in shock,” Olson said, adding that no one had been able to positively identify one way or the other if it were a protected horse from a photo provided.

With the carcass being directly hauled from the Hughes land to the landfill, there is no way of knowing if a complete inspection to locate a bureau neck tattoo was conducted.

Hughes was confident in his assessment though. “Without a shadow of a doubt, I saw it (the tattoo) but we couldn’t get a picture of it. It had little dots going up its neck with a little letter.”

He wants better practices and better education on the handling of wild animals, especially wild horses. He felt that instructions from the federal authorities, and with the Hughes feeding the horse and gaining trust, they would have been able to resolve the issue.

Tranquilizing wild horses is extremely difficult, Olson said, given the close range at which the shot needs to be taken. “If you miss, they’re gone,” he said which is why so much effort was being put into corralling the horse.

That Tuesday, Olson had hired someone to come construct the round pen that the bureau suggested on Hughes’ land. The worker was set to arrive at 5 p.m., three hours too late as it turned out.

He reiterated, “I’m pissed, I’m mad if they can treat animals like this. If there is no accountability, they (the sheriff’s office) will do nothing. The county commissioners have no control for accountability over animal control, but they do control their budget.”

If Surry County had a humane society that may also help matters, he said. “It costs no extra money to treat animals fairly. It disgusts me.”

The Federal Bureau of Land Management did not respond to a request for comment.