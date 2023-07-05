Bluegrass festival back after 4-year hiatus

July 5, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
Twin brothers Alden (left) and Arnold Nunn are excited about the return of their bluegrass festival on July 27 after being derailed by COVID and other factors since 2019.

Similar to many events, the Nunn Brothers Bluegrass Festival fell victim to the coronavirus — and in a big way.

“It hasn’t been held since 2019,” said Alden Nunn, one-half of the twin brother duo fronting the event that was established in the late 1990s.

But that dubious streak will come to an end later this month when the festival returns for a four-day run from July 27-30.

Once again the brothers’ music park at 354 Woodville Road will be filled with the sounds of bluegrass and gospel music. It is located off N.C. 89-East between Mount Airy and Westfield.

“A lot of people really have missed this,” Alden said regarding the festival’s four-year absence.

COVID was the major culprit in 2020 and 2021 because of restrictions on public gatherings, with a different “villain” blamed for its 2022 cancellation.

There was much support for resuming the bluegrass festival last year, when gas prices were in the $5-per-gallon range and affected talent booking for the event.

“The musicians would have charged us more,” Alden explained in light of that scenario.

Long-awaited return

Had the multi-year interruption not occurred, this month’s Nunn Brothers Bluegrass Festival would have been the 25th in a series, but instead will be number 22.

The cancellations forced the brothers to regroup and put in a little extra effort toward organizing all the elements involved with staging such an event.

“It’s sort of like if you broke your leg and you’re out for awhile,” Alden Nunn said in offering a comparison about the need to reach deep inside oneself and work harder in getting back to normal. “It’s a big adjustment.”

Alden added, “it’s just added a lot to our plate,” since the brothers also own an excavation business.

Yet the upcoming festival should be worth the wait, based on the enthusiasm being generated to resurrect what Alden calls a “good, clean” event for this area.

“It feels like a little bitty Grand Ole Opry.”

Alden plays the fiddle, while his brother Arnold prefers the guitar.

Variety of performers on tap

The opening day of the festival on July 27 (a Thursday) will feature a 7 p.m. jam session hosted by the Nunns and free admission.

On July 28, the lineup is scheduled to include performances by Mountain Blessings, Harrison Ridge and The Nunn Brothers and Friends, beginning at 7 p.m.

The start time for July 29 will be 5 p.m., with The Mark Templeton Band, New River Line, Coyote Ugly Bluegrass and The Nunn Brothers and Friends to play during the evening.

Sunday, July 30, will feature an 11 a.m. church service and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., performances by Mountain Road Bluegrass and Jonathan Bledsoe and special speaker Austin Caviness, with admission free that day.

The cost for adults on Friday during the festival will be $10, $12 for Saturday, or $20 both nights, with children under 10 to be admitted free.

Fireworks are scheduled on July 29.

The festival will be held rain or shine, with those attending invited to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and jackets.

Primitive camping is available at the music park.

Concessions are to be provided by Mayberry Drive-In, with drinks and ice cream supplied by Albion Baptist Church.

Alden says one characteristic setting the Nunn Brothers Bluegrass Festival apart from other such gatherings in the region is its four-day schedule that tends to attract music fans from such states as Florida, Tennessee and West Virginia.

“Nothing like this really goes on,” he observed.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.