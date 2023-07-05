Celebrating Independence Day

A costumed Betsy Ross leads Old Glory down Main Street during Mount Airy’s Independence Day parade, Tuesday, July 4. In downtown Mount Airy Tuesday a train load of kids is seen in-tow during the Independence Day Parade. Co-Grand Marshal Donna Fargo poses atop her float in Veterans Park before the start of the Mount Airy Independence Day parade. Main Street was briefly overrun by a small squad of mini tractor trailers driven by Shriners. Mount Airy Mayor Jon Cawley and Commissioner Deborah Cochran cruise down Main Street during the Independence Day parade. The Surry County 12u All-Stars are seen in Mount Airy’s Independence Day Parade. They are state champions and will be competing next in regional competition in Arlington, Va., on July 18 - 23. The Golden Eagles Foundation is raising money to help with travel expense and donations are being accepted at venmo.com/u/TheGoldenEagleFoundation. This fan was ready well ahead of the start of the parade with her Donna Fargo flag and found a choice spot in the entrance to Canteen Alley to catch a glimpse of her. Local Boy Scouts step off from the intersection of Main Street and Moore Avenue with the colors during Mount Airy’s Independence Day parade. Without the presence of a large fire engine a parade cannot be considered complete and Franklin Volunteer Fire made sure they checked that item off the list for kids of all ages. A float from Northern Regional Hospital is seen in the Mount Airy Independence Day parade. Local audiologists will want to track down this young man who is watching a tractor trailer from the Bottomley Enterprises armada in the Independence Day parade. The truck was heavily modified to include a battery of speakers between the rear wheels; the results were noticeable. Brack Llewellyn, center, rear, is seen with the Tar Hell Junior Historians in the courtyard of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, Tuesday, July 4.

Two hundred and forty-seven years it has been since it was “necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another” and America to declare her independence. To honor the occasion residents assembled in Mount Airy Tuesday for the annual parade to celebrate Independence Day.

This year there was even more to celebrate as county music star and Mount Airy’s own Donna Fargo was back in town to be co-Grand Marshal of the parade and for the dedication of the Donna Fargo mural downtown.

Prior to the parade a crowd assembled in the courtyard of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History where Brack Llewellyn was decked out in costume to read the Declaration of Independence.

It was a testament to his dedication that he still donned the costume despite the recent passing of his wife Angela who once was employed at the Mount Airy Library.

Afterward, revelers waited along Main Street for the parade and some shuffled from one side of the road to the other chasing the shade, a few of the more prepared brought along umbrellas or fans with a propelled mist of water.

Finally flashing blue lights were seen in the distance as the parade snaked its way from Veterans Park into downtown. Mount Airy Police and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office led the way and were followed shortly, as is the fashion in Mount Airy, by a costumed Betsy Ross who was flanked by a gigantic American flag.

After the Boy Scouts marched by with the colors the parade was a mix of floats of veterans including the American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a group of United States Marine Corps vets.

At times it felt like the parade had been taken over by big rigs and the first one rolled by behind a banner reading, “Mount Airy Welcomes Our Own Happiest Girl in the Whole USA! Donna Fargo.”

On the flatbed of the rig was Fargo herself decked out as though a July 4 episode of “The Donna Fargo Show” were about to tape.

Wearing sunglasses, cowboy hat and boots, and denim featuring a heavy fringe with sequins about a red, white, and blue striped jacket – Donna Fargo was Americana on two feet.

She sat on a white bench secured to the truck bed as she waved to the crowd that was made up of a unique mixture of friends, family, and true fans the likes of which only Mount Airy could compile.

The crowd cheered her loudly and kept it up for the artist JEKS who brought his talent and vision back downtown with another world class mural. Sure, he has a name his mother gave him, but for residents of Mount Airy, the Triad, and more and more points farther afield he has but the one moniker.

Following JEKS and Fargo was the Fargo Mural Committee who worked to raise the funds for the Fargo Mural. As always, local politicians got in on the act and rolled down Main Street as they waved to their constituents along the route.

The parade was not sponsored by the American Dental Association, but they may want to consider it as handfuls of hard candy were launched at spectators as the floats rolled by. Perhaps some public works employees had to go behind the parade with a street sweeper to collect all the Double Bubble gum and Dum-dum lollipops that were abandoned.

A mini-cable car zipped past with Deputy Barney Fife chasing it on his mini-scooter before he stopped to pick up some candy and hand it off to a little one on the side of the road. The Shriners always seem to have a good time and were displaying big smiles as they drove past on miniature big rigs.

The Surry 12 and under Cal Ripken Jr. League baseball team were represented in the parade. The squad has been crowned state champions and is planning a trip later this month to Arlington, Virginia, for regional play. Should the local team win at regionals they would next travel to Missouri for the national finals.

Local supporters are raising funds to help with travel and lodging expenses for the team and their coaches. The Golden Eagles Foundation is raising money and more information, including a link to donate, can be found at: facebook.com/thegoldeneaglefoundation.

For the remainder of the parade, it was a mix of everyday folks, lots of whom rolled together in an all-Jeep portion of the parade – many rubber ducks were seen. Red shirts aplenty were on foot as the Allen Family Reunion walked past, losing a member here or there to stop and talk to a friend they saw.

The Farm in Dobson brought a hayride along with them and were followed by a train of kids in what looked to be hollowed out big plastic drums painted in Deere green towed by a tractor.

As the parade crept along the heat was seen to be taking its toll on a few folks. The courtyard of the museum was filling up again by the time the parade ended as folks sought shade and a place to sit.

A low rumble was heard that did not ebb and it grew slowly louder as it approached. A few heads turned to look, perhaps to locate the source of the sound but it was not until the fleet of trucks from Bottomley Enterprises came by that it made sense.

In a rare sight, the lead Bottomley truck had a cache of speakers placed beneath the flatbed in between the sets of rear wheels. The effect was a booming sound that was only rivalled by the throaty air horns on their tractor trailers that sounded more like an oil tanker coming into dock than a truck.

Before the last trucks rolled by some in the crowd were making their way to their cars to beat the horde. Others planned to mill about in the downtown area waiting for the ribbon cutting of the Donna Fargo mural.

Later, Veterans Park hosted evening events with music and food with fireworks capping the night off just after 9 p.m.