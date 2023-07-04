Police reports

July 3, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A firearm has been stolen from a vehicle in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

The theft of the black semiautomatic 9mm pistol owned by Elizabeth Ayers Cashatt of Spring Street occurred on June 23, when an unlocked 2002 Toyota Solara was entered while at Thelma Lou’s Pampered Pets on West Lebanon Street.

Police records put the value of the Smith and Wesson M&P Shield Plus weapon at $400.

• A $350 portable air-conditioning unit was stolen on June 26 from the apartment of Kandi Sue Byerly in the 100 block of South Main Street.

It is described as a Delonghi-Pinguino model.

• A case involving a counterfeit check and an attempt to cash it occurred at First Citizens Bank’s North Main Street branch on June 22.

The sum of the check was not disclosed.

• Hobby Lobby at Mayberry was the scene of a theft reported on June 22, although the crime actually had occurred during May.

The incident targeted two sets of artistic supplies and accessories with a total value of $390, which were taken by an unknown suspect.