Three concerts set for this week

Phatt City will be in concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Thursday evening.
The North Tower Band will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

Blackwater will be on the Blackmon state Saturday in a show that begins at 7:30 p.m.

“The fun three days of music kicks off on Thursday with the best of Beach, R&B, and dance music by Phatt City,” said concert organizers with the Surry Arts Council. “This band includes nine members who say they get their inspiration from bands like Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire.”

North Tower Band will return to Blackmon Amphitheatre on Friday. “They will perform the best in Top 40, beach, funk, and oldies. Sizzling brass, super vocals, and a wide-ranging repertoire all contribute to making their performance one to remember!.

“Expect a night of high-energy entertainment from Blackwater Band on Saturday. The band is based out of Clarkton…but provides entertainment up and down the East Coast. With a diverse background of band members, you can expect to hear everything from Top 40, to Blues, Funk, and even Country Music.”

Admission to each show is $15, or a Surry Arts Council Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or Annual Pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Alena Aldrich at 336-786-7998 or alena@surryarts.org.