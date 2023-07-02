Board handles end-of-year business

July 1, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com
The Surry County Jail is seen in this file photo. The Surry County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Monday to expand medical coverage at the detention center from 12 hours a day to 24 hours daily beginning on July 1. The contract with Southern Health Partners will be for a six month probationary period.

The Surry County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Friday morning in Dobson to address some last-minute end of the budget year issues and make one a board appointment.

Among those was a budget amendment regarding outstanding invoices at the Surry County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment that inmates had received. Those invoices combined to total $257,184.24.

County Finance Officer Laura Neely explained her office was made aware of outstanding medical claim invoices last week and immediately began communicating with the Sheriff’s Office, the third-party inmate medical care provider, and county administration to “determine a plan of action to investigate the invoices.”

She said Friday’s meeting was held, in part, to amend the budget per General Statute to cover the unexpected additional amount of the invoices.

According to Andrew Wright of the county manager’s office, “A new process will be in place going forward, as far as who is involved, and how communication is directed between vendors, healthcare providers, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and county finance officers.”

At their June 5 meeting the board was presented with a recommendation for a six-month contract for medical services at the detention center with Southern Health Partners. This recommendation had the backing of the finance committee, health director, and the Sheriff’s Office.

Under the new plan the county would expand health coverage to inmates at the detention center to twenty-four hours a day using Southern Health Partners. The availability of medical care in the detention center had been a known area of improvement for the facility and a sticking point for inmates and their families alike.

Last May, protesters stood outside the jail with handmade signs calling for improvements inside the facility for their loved ones. “We’re out here fighting for every inmate who is in there, for all the families who are not here to be a voice for their loved ones,” Clara Renfro said after an eleven-hour drive to reach Surry County.

She had a loved one who was an inmate at that time and reported they were having issues with receiving medical care.

They were not the only ones as the county and SCSO knew that there had been problems with the medical provider. Some of those issues have self-corrected with improved staffing and a change of mid-level management at Southern Health Partners, the commissioners were told in recent months “the level of service has significantly improved with the current on-site medical staff.”

This contract will run through the end of the year which will allow the county the chance to place a request for bid to other companies who may want to oversee medical care at the detention center.

There was some interest from Dr. Challie Minton of Surry Rural Health Center is being awarded the contract. Commissioner Bill Goins later expressed interest in bringing control closer to home, “I like the idea of having a local provider rather than someone in a corporate office.”

County Attorney Ed Woltz said that the proposal submitted by Minton was not accepted by the county due to a technicality, their application listed a limited liability corporation that the Secretary of State’s Office did not have record of. The commissioners were told that the county could not award a contract to “an entity that does not exist.”

Also Friday, the board appointed Kim Bruce to the Surry Community College Board of Trustees. She will be assuming the seat vacated by Tim Dockery who informed the college that he would be stepping down from his board post this summer.

Her appointment to the community college board is a four-year term that will run through 2027.