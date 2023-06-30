Sanitation schedules altered for holiday

June 30, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Next Tuesday’s celebration of Independence Day will bring a degree of freedom where Mount Airy sanitation schedules are concerned, or a least some changes for early next week.

This includes no yard waste collection on Monday.

Also, the commercial garbage route normally run on Monday will be collected on Tuesday instead.

Plans call for the Monday industrial roll-off route to be serviced under the usual schedule, with Tuesday’s collections also moved to Monday.

The Surry County Landfill and convenience centers will be closed Tuesday.

Mount Airy municipal offices and Surry County government offices will be closed Tuesday for the holiday as well.