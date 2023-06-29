June 28, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A local bank has been victimized by a crime involving worthless checks, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

It was discovered Monday at Carter Bank and Trust on Willow Street, where a known suspect had used the checks sometime between that day and May 14 to obtain an undisclosed sum of money.

Although the alleged perpetrator was identified, no charges had been filed at last report.

• Two vehicles with a total value of $85,500 were discovered stolen last Saturday from Mount Airy Toyota.

Included were an orange 2020 Dodge Charger and a white 2018 Dodge Charger which were taken from the dealership lot on North Andy Griffith Parkway. The cars were last known to be secure the previous day.

• Ashley Dawn Burrow, 28, of King, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods on June 13, stemming from the June 7 theft of an unsecured cell phone from a public restroom at Circle K on Rockford Street.

The Samsung Galaxy A02s model, valued at $130, is the property of Mary Lou Hudson, a resident of Buckhead Trail in Ararat who is employed at the convenience store.

Police records state that Burrow admitted to the theft and being in possession of the phone, which has been returned to the owner.

The King woman is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 28.

• Two bicycles with a total value of $800 were discovered stolen on June 12 at Hampton Inn on Rockford Street, where a bike lock was cut from a rack on a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee to enable the theft of the Schwinn 700C models.

The victim of the crime is listed as Kevin Michael Whitaker of Mainville, Ohio.

• A handgun owned by King resident Jeremiah Keith Barr was stolen on June 9 at Westwood Park, where the 9mm Glock G19 was taken from a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup that was unsecured at the time.