Two shows on tap this week

June 27, 2023 John Peters Arts, Entertainment, News 0
Jim Quick and Coastline, popular with local fans, will be in concert Thursday beginning at 7:30 p.m. at The Blackmon Amphitheatre. (Promotional photo)
<p>The Extraordinaires will be performing Friday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, in a show set to begin at 7:30 p.m. (Hobart Jones/Surry Arts Council)</p>

The Extraordinaires will be performing Friday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, in a show set to begin at 7:30 p.m. (Hobart Jones/Surry Arts Council)

Two local favorites are coming back to the Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series this weekend. Jim Quick and Coastline will play on Thursday and The Extraordinaires perform on Friday. The live music starts at 7:30 p.m. each night at Blackmon Amphitheatre.

“Jim Quick and Coastline have been traveling the ‘tracks’ of the Southeast and make their way to Blackmon Amphitheatre on Thursday,” organizers of the concert series said. “You can expect to hear their own genre of music know as Swamp soul. It’s a little bit of soul, blues, R&B, and Americana weaved together.”

“On Friday, The Extraordinaires will play a unique blend of music that is sure to get people out of their seats and on the dance floor. From the powerful kickin’ horns to the smooth lead vocals, The Extraordinaires have a ‘Pure Live’ sound like no other that will keep you coming back.”

Admission to each show is $15, or a Surry Arts Council Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or annual pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Alena Aldrich at 336-786-7998 or alena@surryarts.org.