• A Dobson man has been charged with embezzlement from a grocery store in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.
Luis Jose Guzman-Jackson, 22, of 418 Reely Cook Road, was arrested at Mayberry IGA at 1810 Westfield Road on June 16.
He is accused of stealing an undisclosed sum of money from the store’s cash register while an employee there, with a warrant for the felony embezzling charge issued on June 11.
Guzman-Jackson was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is facing an Aug. 28 appearance in District Court.
• A $900 cell phone and financial transaction cards have been reported stolen at Walmart.
In addition to the Apple iPhone 13 smartphone, a Wells Fargo debit card, a Capital One credit card and other miscellaneous cards were taken during the June 13 incident that occurred inside the store. The victim of the crime was identified as Delmira Marmolejo, a North Franklin Road resident.
• A Michael Kors wallet valued at $250, an undisclosed sum of money and a debit card were discovered stolen on June 13 from the 2018 Kia Sorento of Yaquelin Guadelupe Gonzalez.
The SUV was unsecured when entered at her home in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
• A June 13 larceny at Circle K on North Main Street involved an unknown suspect concealing merchandise in a jacket and leaving the store.
Stolen was a Gadget Gear “power cup” — a three-port, 3.1-amp cup holder charger — valued at $17.
• A $3,000 utility trailer owned by Roy McCain of Kingswood Drive was stolen from a Granite Street location on June 7. The 2016 SPCN-brand trailer is described as a two-wheel, single-axle model, black in color and was bearing license tag number AM45649.
• A rash of recent clothing thefts at local laundry businesses includes a June 7 incident at a laundromat on Merita Street, where six pairs of Blue Mountain blue jeans owned by Jeremy Robert Puckett of Stanley Road, said to be worth $180, were stolen from a dryer.
Gain liquid laundry detergent valued at $18 also was taken.
• Charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods have been revealed against Jennifer Rose Aguilar of 1228 Brim Road in connection with a June 6 incident at Dollar General on North Renfro Street in which a felony drug charge against Kenneth Lee Burnette previously was reported.
Aguilar is accused of stealing Nature Valley granola bars, Kraft cheese and Colgate toothpaste from the store.
She also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on May 24.
Aguilar was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,500 secured bond and is facing a July 10 District Court appearance.