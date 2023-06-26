Elderly couple shot in violent domestic dispute

A Sunday morning domestic dispute on Piper’s Gap Road turned violent, sending both a husband and his wife to a Winston-Salem hospital, each suffering from a gunshot wound.

At last report from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Lucinda Marshall, 76, of 2521 Pipers Gap Road, Mount Airy, and her husband, Fred Oscar Marshall, 72, of the same address, were both in Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center late Sunday evening. Lucinda Marshall was listed in critical condition, while Fred Marshall was listed in stable condition.

Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt issued a statement regarding the incident late Sunday. He said his office received a call referencing a double shooting shortly before 9 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found both residents of the home suffering from a gunshot would to their upper torso.

After spending the day collecting evidence and conducting interviews, the law officers determined the shooting had been the result of a “domestic related event between Mr. Marshall and his wife.”

The sheriff did not release any other information, including what sort of weapon or weapons were used, if anyone else was either involved or at the scene at the time of the shooting, nor did he say if any charges had been placed in the case. He did indicate there may be no danger to the public.

“This incident is an isolated and still an active investigation. At this time, no further information will be released.”