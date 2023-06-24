Police reports

June 24, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A cell phone valued at $900 and financial transaction cards have been reported stolen in Mount Airy, according to city police records.

In addition to the Apple iPhone 13 smartphone, a Wells Fargo debit card, a Capital One credit card and other miscellaneous cards were taken during the June 13 incident that occurred inside Walmart. The victim of the crime was identified as Delmira Marmolejo, a North Franklin Road resident.

• A Michael Kors wallet valued at $250, an undisclosed sum of money and a debit card were discovered stolen on June 13 from the 2018 Kia Sorento SUV of Yaquelin Guadelupe Gonzalez.

The vehicle was unsecured when entered at her home in the 1000 block of South Main Street.

• A June 13 larceny at Circle K on North Main Street involved an unknown suspect concealing merchandise in a jacket and leaving the store.

Stolen was a Gadget Gear “power cup” — a three-port, 3.1-amp cup holder charger — valued at $17.

• A $3,000 utility trailer owned by Roy McCain of Kingswood Drive was stolen from a Granite Street location on June 7. The 2016 SPCN-brand trailer was described as a two-wheel, single-axle model, black in color and bearing license tag number AM45649.

• A rash of recent clothing thefts at local laundry businesses includes a June 7 incident at a laundromat on Merita Street, where six pairs of Blue Mountain blue jeans, valued at $180 and owned by Jeremy Robert Puckett of Stanley Road, were stolen from a dryer.

Gain liquid laundry detergent valued at $18 also was taken.

• Charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods have been revealed against Jennifer Rose Aguilar of 1228 Brim Road in connection with a June 6 incident at Dollar General on North Renfro Street in which a felony drug charge against Kenneth Lee Burnette previously was reported.

Aguilar is accused of stealing Nature Valley granola bars, Kraft cheese and Colgate toothpaste from the store.

She also was found to be the subject of an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on May 24.

Aguilar was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,500 secured bond and is facing a July 10 District Court appearance.