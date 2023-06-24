Rezoning to aid 2 businesses

Metal buildings are big business in Surry County which is evidenced by the fact that seemingly every other Ford F150 or Dodge Ram truck going down the road has a hauler in tow with the unmistakable elements of a soon to be erected metal building.

With a demand that seems to be unending, several local companies have gotten into the business of metal buildings and carports.

One local company has some customers seeing red, though. T-N-T Carports Inc. (TNT) of Mount Airy have the dubious distinction of carrying a Better Business Bureau rating of “F” and has drawn the attention of the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office for its business practices.

According to company website TNT was founded in 1995 by Venancio and Deborah Torres and has grown to have more than 100 employees. The website reflects a Mount Airy headquarters with several manufacturing sites across the country and dealers in 48 states.

“TNT Carports, Inc. was built and has grown due to its integrity, honesty, customer service and product diversification and stability,” the website says.

Complaints have been ongoing and for the most part are centered around deposits taken for work that is not completed in a timely fashion. Some customers report their work dates are forever in flux and one said after they waited months, they were told their carport could not be installed in the state in which they live.

These sorts of complaints are not new information to Stein’s office, which has dealt with TNT in the past. “Historically, they’ve been responsive when we’ve filed complaints with them that we’ve received from consumers in past years,” said Stein.

“They have not been as responsive of late.”

His office is investigating TNT as the company’s alleged practices are not only bad for consumers but could also damage the image of other North Carolina companies as trustworthy business partners, he said.

“Our concern is anytime a North Carolina business is out there tricking consumers, whether they are here within the borders of North Carolina or out of state, if it’s a North Carolina company we want them playing by the rules,” said Stein.

Online ratings such as the ones found on Google or Yelp must be taken with a grain of salt. Not everyone who does business with a company takes the time to write a review. Also, squeaky wheels get the grease, so by that logic those who are unhappy with a business are perhaps more likely to write a review than those who had no problem whatsoever.

That said, the ratings provided to TNT Carports Inc. online are not stellar. On Google the company is averaging 1.5 out of 5 possible stars (on 79 reviews), on Angi.com (formerly Angie’s List) it is 2.2 out of 5 stars, and Yelp.com 1 out of 5 stars.

It could be argued review sites like that encourage the worst review, but the Better Business Bureau is not in the habit of dispensing horror stories for the sheer pleasure of it. Rather BBB ratings are meant as a guidepost of consumers to make an educated choice.

The BBB posted an alert summary which said TNT has a pattern of complaints regarding orders. Customers have alleged they paid deposits and were given delivery date ranges that have not matched reality. “Customers who are given delivery date, advise the installers are a no-show with no communication from the business.”

“Customers are unable to contact the business by phone or email in regards to their orders.”

“Some customers that have purchased more than 12 months ago, are told there will be more cost to deliver. Some customers are offered a refund because of unreasonable delays, but the refund is never received. Other customers are told there is no refund, even for unreasonable delays by the business.”

A sampling of comments paints a picture of a customer base that is unhappy. “Since making the order I have been promised several install dates (with all being no shows no calls) and now they refuse to answer my calls or return my messages,” Patrick M. (BBB does not provide full names) wrote in April.

In later March Fred B. wrote, “I am about to begin legal action to recover my deposit, they never answer the phone or respond to emails.”

Last August Mohammad P. expressed his frustration over two years of waiting for a product that he had put a deposit down on. “It is very disappointing that a company that big is not able to keep their promise. They are not denying the order but have not complied or given me a date to install. 2 years is a long time and still waiting.”

Several complaints to BBB had to do with orders that were canceled and deposits taking a long time to reach the buyer. Matthew M. wrote in March 2022 he had been waiting since September for his deposit to be returned; Carol B. reported the same – a September cancellation and no sign of her deposit in March.

Others said their calls to speak to a salesperson, customer service rep, or supervisors never got to anyone. Sean M. found his proximity to TNT was of some use to him. “They didn’t show up as scheduled. Didn’t call. Didn’t show up the next time it was scheduled. Didn’t call, couldn’t even manage to get an ‘oh, sorry’ from anyone there.”

“The only saving grace is that they are well within driving distance from me, so they can’t just ignore my calls and blow me off forever. That’s about the only recourse you have when dealing with a company of this caliber,” he concluded in his March 2021 BBB complaint.

Twila C. had enough with full voicemail boxes and tried going up the chain of command. “Can’t talk to anyone else, they say ‘leave a message’ but all their message storage is full. Even tried calling the owner’s extension and got same treatment. Very bad business.”

On the BBB site are found satisfied customers who call TNT the best with which they have worked. John R. praised that TNT was, “The best carport company I’ve ever dealt with, and I’ve had to deal with many throughout my years.”

BBB said last May that TNT was asked in a written request to respond to BBB addressing the pattern of complaints. A month later there had been no response, and BBB noted at that time they had 18 unanswered complaints and 6 unresolved complaints.

There have been 23 additional unanswered complaints added to the BBB website since the update last June.

Signage along US 52 near the Holly Spring Road exits at the former TNT Carports building says the company has moved, after Eagle Carports bought the building.

In an earlier statement Eagle Carports said they were not buying their competitor, only the building.

That sale took place in early May with the building transferring from TNT to Eagle on June 1.

Attempts to reach TNT Carports for comment were not successful.