East Oak Street reopens Friday

June 24, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Closed nearly a year after building collapse

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

A key portion of East Oak Street in downtown Mount Airy is again operational after being closed nearly a year because of a building collapse.

“It opened today,” City Manager Stan Farmer said Friday regarding a section of the street at its intersection with North Main Street, where the historic Main-Oak Emporium building is located on that corner.

The collapse of the structure last July 5 forced the closure of both East Oak and one lane of the adjoining two-lane North Main to vehicular traffic until repairs could be made, with a maze of barricades dominating the scene.

In addition to hampering access to businesses at that location and creating headaches for motorists, city officials grew increasingly frustrated with the months-long closure.

On April 6, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to impose a fine of $100 per day on the Main-Oak building’s owner, Mt. Airy One, LLC, of Durham until both streets were fully reopened. That was the maximum allowable under existing municipal ordinances.

This led to North Main Street becoming fully accessible in late April, while the affected part of East Oak remained off limits to vehicles although pedestrians could pass through.

Its reopening to traffic on Friday reflected one of multiple scenarios Farmer had outlined earlier this month in relation to the start of construction by Sasser Restoration to repair the building. One option was to reopen the street if this project did not readily begin.

“It doesn’t look like they’re going to start work anytime soon on that building, so we didn’t want to keep it closed,” the city manager explained.

Farmer added Friday that he had no idea when construction might commence.

He says the work will require that part of East Oak Street to be closed again at some point, to allow space for company vehicles to be parked.

Farmer has said that one thing Mount Airy officials wanted to avoid was reopening the street only to block it off again soon after, which would be a disservice to citizens.

But this has been avoided with the protracted construction timetable involved.

The city government has not been levying the fine due to its own decision to maintain East Oak’s closure.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.