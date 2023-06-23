County budget creeping toward $100 million

One of the county’s several budget planning sessions in Dobson on April 18. The Surry County budget for next year tops out over $98 million dollars, up from $93.6 million.

What if the county held a budget hearing, and no one showed up?

That was nearly the case Monday evening as the Surry County Board of Commissioners held its regularly scheduled meeting and invited feedback from the public before the finalization of the Fiscal Year 2023 – 2024 budget.

Only one Surry County resident out of over 71,000 had any feedback on the proposed budget that has been slowly creeping toward the $100 million mark. Pilot Mountain Commissioner Scott Needham spoke to the board about a change in funding for the Armfield Civic Center.

With his feedback notwithstanding, the county budget passed the budget with a unanimous vote from the five commissioners who each thanked the county staff for their hard work in producing the fiduciary road map the county will follow in the next fiscal year that starts July 1.

In snapshot, the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget total is $98,014,534 up from $93.6 million. Of note to many, all county employees on the step grade classification are getting a cost of living adjustment.

The largest single component of the county budget is for education. Currently the amount for next year is $24,525,499 or 25.05% of the total budget.

The sheriff’s office budget, including the detention center, school resource officers, and animal control, makes up 14.75% of the budget, or $14,456,066.

Surry County’s Department of Social Services constitutes $11,220,184 or 11.45% of the budget.

Emergency Services, EMS, and the Medical Examiner’s office together make up 9.62% of next year’s budget at $9,430,357.

The health department next year is budgeted for $9,318,337 or 9.51% of the budget total; ongoing health department renovations are not factored into this number

Upkeep and maintenance of county buildings will assume 7.93% of the budget, or $7,768,994 while running the county administration itself costs $5.4 million, or 5.54% of the budget.

Public records are budgeted for $3.89 million, Economic and Community Development at $3.72 million, Communications at $2 million. The “other public safety” category consists of the Fire Marshals Office, Inspections, County Firefighters Fund, and rescue squad contributions totaling $2.55 million.

Miscellany is budgeted for $2.7 million and holds in it the employee retirement insurance and the county employee wellness program. The final category of consists, in part, of county contributions to human services groups like Surry Medical Ministries and the Shepherd’s House and equals approximately $900,000.

The lone speaker, Needham, addressed his disappointment that the county did not see fit to continue its support of the Armfield Civic Center at the previous level as the annual appropriation of $25,000 was eliminated from the budget after the Town of Pilot Mountain took ownership.

In its place the county is forgiving one year of loan payments on the Pilot Center but as Needham said, “It’s not the same amount. We usually pay around $24,000 give or take, and so that’s not even the same amount we usually get.”

“When we ask the little leaguers, ‘Who lives in town?’ its crickets… hundreds of children use the park for all sorts of recreation, so I feel like the difference between us, Elkin, and Mount Airy is that, as everyone knows, we are a town of less than 1,500 and we are supporting a park that is a gem in the county,” Needham told the commissioners.

He noted that he is aware Mount Airy does not receive county support for the Reeves Center, “but this is a very special park because it hosts county games, and all county school host swim meets there. Surry County Schools chip in, but it’s not enough.”

Mayor Evan Cockerham said, “It is difficult to understand why that is something that gets cut. In fact, we reached out to the county’s finance office back when we were considering this acquisition of the ACC and they indicated to us that they would be willing to help more, not less.”

“Although we did not receive any funding this time, I hope that the county will make it a priority to appropriate funding for this vital resource in the future. More programming and activities for families and children is exactly what we need. It is an investment that will pay dividends.”

Other notable late changes include a reduction in the projected budget for Surry Medical Ministries to correct a clerical error. There was a $50,000 reduction for Hope Valley that was made in lieu of payouts from the opioid settlement funding. Yokefellow Ministry was given a onetime addition of $15,000 to help them move from the Jones Center.

The board also restored $113,896 of funding from Partners Health Management that was cut from the health department after the budget was initially proposed.

Elkin City Schools tax rate was lowered by one penny and the Surry Central Fire District was approved to raise its tax rate half a penny to 8.2 cent. The board was told this would help them with their ISO score, eventually leading to lower insurance rates for residents in that district.

Commissioner Van Tucker said that requests for funding were higher, and the budget had grown significantly without raising taxes. The board cannot say yes to everything it is asked for. “If we did it would mean taxes would go up, up, up,” he said.

To that Commissioner Larry Johnson added, “And there was not one iota of talk about raising taxes again this year.” Chairman Eddie Harris said that since he has been on the board, there has been no property tax increase.

The curtain was pulled back a little by Commissioner Bill Goins who said the county budgets for 97% tax collection rate, “and we’re reflecting that over 99%, so that’s huge, and that’s where we get that gravy too. We appreciate our citizens paying their taxes… and buying goods in our county.”

Commissioner Mark Marion said that the board agreed on nearly 98% of the budget and came to consensus over the rest, “The budget did go up $5 million this year, but with people paying their taxes and being good stewards, and commissioners being fiscally responsible, Washington D.C. should take note, if you ran your household budget like DC ran theirs, you wouldn’t live in your house long.”

“When we make these decisions it’s about sustainability. If you do it this year, things like salary increases, it becomes something you have to sustain from now on…it’s not easy, and we do the very best we can,” Goins concluded.