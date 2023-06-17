4-Hers visit buffalo farm

June 17, 2023 John Peters News 0
Beulah 4-H Club poses for a photo at Beulah Bison Farm, where it visited during the club’s June meeting. Submitted photo
<p>Buffalo and other animals at Beulah Bison Farm.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Buffalo and other animals at Beulah Bison Farm.

Submitted photo

The Beulah 4-H Club held its June meeting at Beulah Bison Farm recently, hosted by Dr. Challie Minton. The group toured the operation there and learned about two “keystone species,” bison and native cane.

Anyone age 5-18 who may be interested in 4-H, can attend the next meeting at the Beulah Community Building, 5436 W Pine St, Mount Airy, to learn more about the club. The meeting is set for July 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.