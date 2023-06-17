Hadley home on the market

An interior shot of the J.A. Hadley home, taken from the foyer and showing the staircase going up to the second floor, as well as one of the parlors off to the side. (Mitchell Prime Properties & Gallery)
It’s not exactly news when a home goes on the market — new real estate listings are nearly a daily occurrence in the greater Mount Airy community.
But when a house that ranks among the most significant historic structures in the city hits the market, that’s something else.
The J.A. Hadley House is set to go on sale over the next week, according to Zach Dawson, with Mitchell Prime Properties & Gallery in Pilot Mountain.
“This is the first time the home has been available in decades,” he said. The home and accompanying property, owned by James and Alice Cavallo since 1991, will soon be listed for sale. Speaking earlier in the week, Dawson said some final assessment work and preparation efforts were still underway before officially taking the house to market.
The home, listed on the National Register of Historic Landmarks which calls the structure “One of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County,” has significant local importance.
Built between 1894 and 1900 by two-term mayor and prominent businessman James Alfred Hadley, the three-story Victorian home is the first to be built with locally sourced granite. According to the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, the house’s foundation, first floor, and windowsills were all constructed with locally quarried granite, while the second story and tower are made with brick.
Dawson said the home is 4,500 square feet, with four bedrooms and three full baths, “but we have a number of other parlors, we have a library in the back, other sitting rooms as well…It is a grand home, with quite a bit of storage that you normally wouldn’t find in this age home.”
When putting a home on the market, real estate agents will play to the home’s strengths and uniqueness in marketing and presenting a property. The Hadley House could pull from a number of factors for marketing, but one stands out to Dawson.
“The historical factor is the main thing at play here,” he said. “We really want to make that the forefront of what we’re doing with this listing. I think that’s important to the buyer who’s going to buy this particular home. We’re looking for someone who understands the historical value, someone who appreciates this, who understands the upkeep and what goes into maintaining a home of this age…You just can’t find something like this every day. You can’t just find this on every corner. This is a very important property.”
Mitchell Prime Properties, with locations across the state, specializes in unique and historical properties, he said.
“We’ve definitely sold a number of historical homes, we’ve sold a couple of bed and breakfasts,” he said, including the Scenic Overlook B&B in Pinnacle. “Our firm represents some of the finest homes in North Carolina, that’s what we specialize in…This is one of the most historically significant homes we’re going to put on the market, in my opinion…really, this is a legacy estate.”
He said the home retains “Many, if not most, of the original features of the home,” including the original radiator heating system.
Prior to the home officially being listed, Dawson declined to give the list price, although he invited interested parties to contact his office. For more information, visit https://www.gomitch.com/pilot-mountain/