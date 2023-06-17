Police reports

June 16, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man listed as homeless is facing charges of larceny and second-degree trespassing stemming from an incident last weekend, according to city police reports.

Terry Conway Gwynn, 46, was encountered by officers Sunday during a suspicious-person investigation and found in possession of unspecified stolen property from Lowes Foods.

He also was revealed to be the subject of an outstanding criminal summons for failing to appear in court which had been filed on June 4 with no other details available.

Gwynn is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on June 26.

• Miscellaneous clothing items valued at $300 were stolen on June 8 from Lady Bug Laundry on North South Street.

Patrick Francis Lonergan, a Franklin Street resident, is listed as the victim of the crime.

• A 1989 Ford F-350 dump truck valued at $8,000 was discovered stolen on May 29 from Francis Motors on Carter Street.

The vehicle was described as white in color and police records indicate that it had no license plate.

• A case involving financial card fraud was reported on May 26, which stemmed from an unknown suspect using debit card information of Summer Nicole Hiatt of City View Drive without her permission in order to obtain an undisclosed sum of money.

The crime is said to have originated from an Austin Drive residence during a period from late March to late April.

• Travor Paul Parker, 36, of 142 Chatham Road, was jailed without privilege of bond on May 25 for a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of assault on a female stemming from a domestic-related incident at his residence.

Parker allegedly pushed two women to the ground and used a broomstick to hold one down by the neck, police records state. The victims were identified as Olivia Kendra Roberts and Rachel Wright, both of Chatham Road.

The person charged is scheduled to be in District Court on Monday.