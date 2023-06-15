Police reports

June 15, 2023 Thomas Joyce

• A case involving injury to personal property has resulted in damages to a local residence totaling $3.500, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident was discovered last Thursday at the home located on Cardinal Drive, where the glass of multiple windows was broken and the side of the structure was spray-painted, causing harm to vinyl siding.

Huber Ochoa Reynoso on Cedar Gate Lane is listed as the owner of the property and the victim of the crime.

• A Rockingham County man was jailed without privilege of bond Saturday after police investigated a domestic disturbance at the home of Sierra Marie Hazelwood on Hickory Street.

This resulted in a charge of domestic assault on a female against Jacob Matthew Stanliff of Eden, who allegedly struck Hazelwood in the nose and also was found to be the subject of two outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court in Rockingham County, dating to Jan. 17 of this year and Oct. 6, 2022.

Stanliff is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 26.

• Leonard Buildings and Truck Accessories on North Andy Griffith Parkway was the scene of a break-in and larceny that also involved property damage, which was discovered on May 22.

After a door was pried open, causing $15 in damage to its sliding metal latch, Armadillo spray-in bedliners and miscellaneous tools were stolen, with a $410 property-loss figure listed.

• Joseph Duwayne Rodgers, 26, of 212 Beamer Road, was served with an outstanding warrant for non-support on May 22, which had been issued through the Surry clerk of court’s office on Jan. 30. Rodgers was held in the county jail on a $185 cash bond, which he posted and was released.

Rodgers had an initial court appearance the day he was arrested, but no other trial information was available.

• Taylor’s Garage on Hickory Street was the scene of a break-in discovered on May 21, which involved entry being gained after a window was broken. Nothing was listed as stolen and no damage figure was given.

• A civil disturbance at 126 Starlite Road on May 20 led to two people of that address, Anthony Harold Jones, 45, and Amanda Shelby Riley, 35, being incarcerated without privilege of bond on assault charges.

Jones is accused of assault on a female, and Riley, simple assault. Both were scheduled to appear in District Court on June 5.