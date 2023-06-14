City gets $70,000 to maintain youth mentoring effort

The Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Department has received a $70,000 grant to continue a program officials say is having a huge impact on the lives of local youths.
“I was tickled to death,” city Assistant Parks and Director Cathy Cloukey said Tuesday of being awarded that funding, made possible by the National Recreation and Park Association and the Office of Juvenile Justice Department.
It will allow the Mentoring Opportunities for Youth Initiative to be maintained here, a program matching adults who are positive role models in the community with local youths who can benefit from those associations.
Mount Airy initially received grant funding of $110,000 in 2019 to implement the mentoring effort for those ages 6-12 through the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), a non-profit organization based in Ashburn, Virginia.
At that time, Mount Airy was one of only five communities in a six-state area to receive the funding targeting children and families affected by the opioid crisis, due to Surry County’s unusually high number of opioid-related deaths.
Cloukey, who has worked closely with the program, says that with the latest $70,000 grant, Mount Airy has received five rounds of funding for its operation.
An earlier grant of $31,250 was announced last December to maintain the program through Sept. 30. As of December, a total of about $158,000 had been awarded for the previous three-year period.
The latest $70,000 in funding will allow the continued implementation of the Mentoring Opportunities for Youth Initiative for another two and a half years, beginning this fall.
Benefits abound
Cloukey says about 70 youths have been served by the effort so far, with plans to add another 100 during the period covered by the most recent grant.
The adults in the community who are involved, in addition to being positive role models, each commit to spend one hour per week for a calendar year with the young person to whom they are matched.
A key for the program involves the fact that the two come into the situation fresh with no preconceived notions, according to Jesse Slate, youth mentorship coordinator for Mount Airy Parks and Recreation.
The adult knows nothing of a youngster’s family, school or other history.
“Just a neutral person for them to relate to,” Slate said of a mentor’s function with the young people, which pays dividends as a result. “It’s really neat to see.”
“I think it helps their self-esteem,” Cloukey said of the kids involved, through the guidance they receive. Their participation also has coincided with them getting better grades in school, she mentioned.
Mount Airy Parks and Recreation stays on top of the adult part of the equation through an ongoing recruitment effort.
“We absolutely are looking for positive adult role models,” Cloukey said.
Those interested can contact Reeves Community Center at 336-786-8313 to get involved.
“We’re just glad to be part of this,” Cloukey said of the program. “We just look forward to continuing to help local youth and make a difference in our community.”
