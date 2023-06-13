Grown-up book fair is Thursday, Friday

June 13, 2023 John Peters News 0

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is partnering with Pages Books & Coffee, and Thirsty Souls to put on a special A Book and A Brew event Thursday and Friday this week.

“If some of your fondest childhood memories are of the Scholastic Bookfair, and you’ve never forgotten the thrill of those moments – looking over all the books, selecting the best titles, cracking open the spine to journey into storyland – then this event is a can’t miss for you,” organizers said.

From 6-9 p.m. each night those attending will be able to look through a variety of titles, laid out for browsing pleasure, at Thirsty Souls on Market Street.

“You’ll have fun chatting with fellow bibliophiles, as you make your selections, and enjoy a frosty beverage, if that’s your desire,” organizers said. They added that 20% of proceeds will benefit the museum, and those purchasing a book will get a Thirsty Souls T-shirt.

“A Book and A Brew will be the perfect chance to grab that perfect Father’s Day gift, your book club selections, the newest best sellers or just find that beach read you’ve been looking for,” they said. There will be kids’ selections available as well.

Anyone with questions should contact The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History at mamrh@northcarolinamuseum.org or call 336-786-4478.