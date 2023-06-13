Historical group recognizes local students

Despite classes being over for the year, area students are still reaping honors — including recognition by a local historical group.
The Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) announced this month that six students at the eight high schools in its district were named as “Good Citizens,” with four others receiving the Junior ROTC Medal Award.
Selected as Good Citizens for this year are Allyn-Claire Simmons of North Surry High School; Ava Utt, Millennium Charter Academy; Conner Matthew Allen, Elkin High; Anne Katherine O’Neal, Surry Central High; Calista R. Stone, East Surry High; and the chapter winner, Avery Elizabeth Castle of Yadkin Early College in Yadkinville.
There were no participants from Mount Airy or Surry Early College high schools.
Those tapped for the Good Citizen Award, which includes a certificate and lapel pin going to each, are selected by the faculty of their schools based on qualities identified for living up to the name of that award. This includes dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Additionally, students can choose to write an essay on a topic that is selected by the DAR and be entered into a contest for a $10,000 scholarship at the national level.
JROTC honorees
Recipients of the Junior ROTC Medal Award this year — which goes to an 11th grader or senior at the four local high schools represented by the Jonathan Hunt DAR group for ROTC purposes — are Samantha Morgan of North Surry High School; Wendy Cantor, Surry Central; Priscilla Seawell, East Surry; and Emily Hodgson, Elkin.
That award recognizes student cadets of outstanding ability and achievement as selected by the professors of military science in their schools based on criteria including:
• Demonstrating loyalty and patriotism while earning a record of military and scholastic distinction during their participation in the Junior ROTC program;
• Being in the upper 25 percent of their classes in the Junior ROTC program and in academic subjects;
• Displaying qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of ROTC training.
The awards were presented by local DAR official Faye Haas with the help of Sherry Riddle and Carolyn Boyles.
The Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in Washington in 1890, is a non-profit organization for women whose membership is based on being direct descendants of persons involved in the United States’ efforts toward independence.
It works to preserve Revolutionary War history while promoting education and patriotism.
(Photos were not available for DAR Good Citizen Award winners Conner Matthew Allen and Avery Elizabeth Castle, or Junior ROTC Medal Award recipient Emily Hodgson.)
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.