Alderman sworn in as NC Elks president

Mark Alderman is seen holding a check that was being presented to the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina in March 2022. Alderman was sworn in last month as the new North Carolina State Elks Association President; his term in office runs to May 2024.
A local man was recently installed as the statewide head for the North Carolina State Elks Association.
Mark Alderman of the Mount Airy Elks Lodge #2061 was sworn in as the new state president during the statewide club’s recent meeting in Asheville.
The North Carolina State Associate of Elks has 33 lodges broken among four regions and now Alderman will be their leader for the coming year.
After returning from the Asheville meeting Alderman said he was happy to report that the Elks organization is “moving in the right direction.”
The Elks are an “Organization of American citizens who love their country and desire to preserve its cherished institutions, who love their fellow man, seek to promote his well-being, who appreciate the joyousness of life and endeavor to contribute to it as well as to share it,” the organization said.
In recent years, groups such as the Elks had to curtail their activities and in-person events due to the pandemic. During that time groups had their natural attrition due to members passing away, but they were not able to recruit new members with the same vigor they would have had they been visible with in person fundraising or charitable events.
Alderman was happy to report, “The membership is up again this year putting us over 10,200 Elks for the first time in many years.”
He gave the North Carolina Elks an update and noted the group gave more than $78,000 in scholarships to North Carolina students and the Charitable Trust Shoot Out had a profit of $6,000.
Camp Carefree, a camp for chronically ill and disabled children and their siblings located in Stokesdale, is another of the Elk’s projects. “The camp has received over $69,000 from NC Elks this year. Fantastic work NC Elks for this worthy cause.”
While not as well-known or publicized as Kyle Petty’s Victory Junction, the concept is the same and allows the kids a chance to escape with their family to camp and try to forget the challenges of life for a period. Alderman said that after a camper’s week is complete, Camp Carefree has an alumni week as well for past guests to return.
“The NC Elks continue to support all the veterans homes in North Carolina and await patiently for the opening of the Kernersville home,” Alderman said, thanking the veterans committee members for their work for veterans.
At his instruction, NC Elks have formed a new Veterans Activities Committee that will have the mandate to get local lodges involved with veteran’s programs “that we are not participating in and expand those that we are.”
Some lodges may not know about all the programs that are available Alderman said, so the new committee will help lodges find new ways to connect with veterans and grow those outreach programs they already have.
“Our organization and many others, like the Masons, have taken a hit in membership in recent years,” he said. The Elks though, both nationally and in North Carolina, have seen their membership begin to tick back into positive territory.
Alderman explained that the pandemic was a mixed blessing for the Elks. Social distancing and stay at home edicts meant the lodge itself was closed but the Elks did not go into hiding.
While Lodge #2061 may have been closed for most of the year Mount Airy Elks members “Still wanted to get out and do something,” Alderman said. They went about their charitable work as best they could even if that meant changing venue or donning a face mask.
“It (COVID-19) didn’t hinder us with helping the groups we help. We were still able to do our charitable work,” he said.
“My slogan for this year is ‘Embrace the principles of our order: charity, justice, brotherly love, and fidelity,’” Alderman wrote. “We must move forward with change, but we must never forget our principles. If we hold true to this in everything we do, we will have a great year and future.”
Alderman is a 1978 graduate of Mount Airy High and was initiated into the Elks on March 24, 1994. He was elevated to officer in 1999 and since 2007 he has served as the secretary of Mount Airy Lodge #2061.
The Mount Airy Elks will be holding Flag Day events at their lodge located at 221 Elks Dr., Mount Airy, on June 14 starting at 6:30 p.m.