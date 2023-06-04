Yokley memorial award, scholarship awarded

June 4, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
Staff Report
Mount Airy High School graduate Kancie Taylor was the winner of the Charlotte Weatherly Yokley Memorial Scholarship. Audrey Marion won the Charlotte Weatherly Yokley Memorial Award and is seen with past winner Jessica Sawyers. (Submitted photos)

The Charlotte Weatherly Yokley Memorial Award and Scholarship were recently awarded to two area students.

The Charlotte Yokley Memorial Award was presented to Audrey Marion, daughter of Laura and Mike Marion, during the 2023 awards program at Mount Airy High School. This award was presented by Jessica Sawyers, who won the award in 2022. Audrey is a member of National Honor Society, varsity tennis team, and held several elected offices.

This award is based on academics, athletics, and involvement. Marion will attend UNC Chapel Hill in the fall. Pam Yokley also presented.

Kancie Tate, daughter of Tracie Lowe and Tony Tate, was awarded the Charlotte Yokley Scholarship during the same awards program. The scholarship is based on academics and character. Kancie is a member of National Honor Society and the varsity tennis team.

Kancie will attend Guilford College in the fall. This award was presented by Pam Yokley, Sheldon Yokley Fowler, and Allyson Yokley Ferguson.