Members named to key city boards

June 3, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Recent changes among two governmental advisory groups in Mount Airy include the reappointment of a local man to the city ABC Board and the naming of a new Appearance Commission member.

Dean Hatley was approved for another term on the Mount Airy ABC Board, which oversees financial and other operations of the city’s lone liquor store on Starlite Road.

Hatley originally had joined the ABC Board in September 2022 to replace Dr. Hugh Sutphin, who had died in July of that year. Hatley was appointed then to fill out the unexpired portion of Sutphin’s term, ending in 2023.

Since he was eligible for reappointment and interested in that, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners approved — during a meeting in May — a new three-term stint for Hatley which expires on June 30, 2026.

Also, the commissioners appointed Kyla Johnson to the Mount Airy Appearance Commission.

Johnson is replaced Mary Lou Allred, a member who relocated outside the city limits and therefore is no longer eligible to serve with the group.

Meanwhile, Johnson expressed interest in that, leading to her being approved to fill Allred’s unexpired term that ends on June 30, 2024.

The Appearance Commission spearheads various beautification efforts in town — including an awards program to recognize business and residential properties that are setting a good example for others through aesthetic or architectural excellence.

It also has played a key role in organizing the annual lighting of Mount Airy’s official Christmas tree.