Irvine takes helm of Surry County DSS

June 3, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
Staff report
Kimberly Irvine will assume her role as director of Surry County’s Department of Social Services on June 5.

The Surry County Department of Social Services has a new director.

County officials announced this week that Kimberly Irvine will assume the post on June 5.

Irvine will succeed Interim Director Wayne Black who was appointed in June 2022. Prior to Black’s appointment, Kristy Preston had served as director since 2013 before retiring.

Irvine has a lengthy career in the social services field serving as director of social services for York and Poquoson’s department, in Yorktown, Virginia, for 12 years. Prior to that, she served 13 years as director of social services in King & Queen County.

Irvine has a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s degree in public administration, and has completed core requirements for a doctorate degree in public policy, all from Virginia Commonwealth University. In addition, she has numerous industry certifications. She has served as the deputy director of the NC Office of Human Resources, the director of human services for Yadkin County, and instructional designer and curriculum developer at the Virginia Department of Social Services.

Her accomplishments also include overseeing the State of Maryland’s Department of Human Services as deputy secretary advising the governor’s office and members of the cabinet on issues impacting human services and managing more than $2.5 billion in federal and state funding while providing leadership to more than 6,300 employees. During her tenure as director of York and Poquoson, the agency received numerous awards including a legislative commendation for the development of a regional adult forensic and abuse center.

Irvine grew up in Southeast Virginia and Northeast North Carolina. She has two grown daughters and loves animals, cooking, spending time with family, traveling, reading, pickle ball, ballroom dancing, yoga, and taking long walks outdoors.

“I’m honored and humbled by the responsibility Surry County is entrusting me with, and I’m excited about moving to this wonderful community and working with staff and community partners to serve the county’s citizens,” she said.

County Manager Chris Knopf said, “We are pleased to be joined by someone with Ms. Irvine’s credentials and experience. She will be a great addition to our team here in Surry County.”