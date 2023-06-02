Beware fake ‘Mounties’ calls

Firm selling plaques not affiliated with local paper

Customer complaints came in to The Mount Airy News office concerning an independent company selling plaques related to the recent Mounties awards.

The company, Top Rated Online, is contacting area winners of the Mounties awards in hopes of selling plaques, but is not associated with The Mount Airy News, The Mounties Awards, Mount Airy Media Group or any related companies. Top Rated Online does not have permission to use the Mounties logo, nor does it represent the contest or the newspaper.

“We have been alerted by several customers calling to ask us if a call they received was a scam,” Regional Publisher Sandra Hurley said. “One customer called to ask if Carl worked for us.” Most calls have been identified as coming from Carl, and customers were concerned about misrepresentation since they knew who they normally worked with to handle their marketing, and especially anything related to The Mounties and other promotions through the newspaper and digital services.

“We had one report of a customer being told they received first place in hopes of selling a plaque, when the customer knew they had placed second in the contest,” Hurley said. “We hate that there is any confusion on this and assure customers that calling our office at 336-415-4631, or the direct line number they already have, will connect them with someone here in Mount Airy, and not outside of the area, from a company not related to the newspaper.”

Plaques are available through The Mount Airy News, and at a significantly cheaper rate than what has been shared with the customers who reported the calls. Anyone wishing to receive more information about plaques, banners and signage can reach out to advertising@mtairynews.com.