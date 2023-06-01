Museum has summer hours and special events

June 1, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
From Staff Report

For many Memorial Day marks the start of the summer season. As the season changes, the hours at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History are changing as well.

This past weekend they started new summer hours. Monday through Saturday they will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day, and will be open on Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m.

Along with our Summer Hours changing they are bringing back annual Family Fun Days, Ghost Tours, Summer Camps, and a range of summer programs. They are also opening up their newest temporary exhibit featuring peddle cars through August. Summer hours continue through the end of October.

The museum also announced that the Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours have resumed to offer a guided tour of some of Mount Airy’s favorite haunts.

They will be held Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and the tour season runs through November 11.

“Join us for an exciting 90 minute, lantern-lit walking tour through Mount Airy’s streets and its historic past. You will hear about 13 of our “less mortal” friends and some of Mount Airy’s resting places.Wear comfortable shoes and bring your camera and umbrella, if needed,” the museum wrote.

Tours begin at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main Street. Tickets are $20 (tax included) and pre-paid reservations are required.

Joining in on the ghostly action will be the Historic Pilot Mountain Ghost Tours which will be held the first Friday of every month starting in June and ending in October.

Organizers said, “This 60-minute tour will lead guests through Downtown Pilot Mountain where you will hear stories of murder, aliens, and maybe even bigfoot.”

The tour begins at Town Hall, 124 West Main St. Pilot Mountain. Again it is suggested that those brave enough to join the tour wear comfortable shoes, bring your camera, and umbrella, because ghosts don’t mind the elements and tours are rain or shine.

The first tour is June 2 from 8 – 9 p.m.

Good Time Trolleys and the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History are teaming up to offer Ghost Trolley Tours this season. Join them as they visit off-site locations and tell a whole new set of spooky stories. Tour spots are limited so book early, organizers advise.

Tours dates include Saturday June 24 and Saturday July 22. All trolley tours start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 (Tax Included) Visit our website or the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History gift store to purchase your tickets.

If you have any questions, please contact The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History at mamrh@northcarolinamuseum.org or call 336-786-4478. You can also always drop by and see us at 301 N. Main St. in downtown Mount Airy.