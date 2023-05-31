Surry Schools win NCASA Cup

May 31, 2023
Photographed shortly after being awarded the School District Cup are, from left, Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves, Board of Education Chairperson Dale Badgett, and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. DeAnne Danley. (Submitted photo)

Earlier this month, Surry County Schools was named a School District Cup Winner at the Second Annual North Carolina Showcase, hosted by the North Carolina Association of Scholastic Activities at the UNC Greensboro Auditorium. This is the sixth time that Surry County Schools has won the School District Cup since 2013.

The showcase featured many announcements for the organization, such as the addition of elementary school-level competitions beginning during the 2023-2024 school year, and included all major year-end awards for school districts and personnel.

Surry County Schools was named a medium-sized School District Cup winner with 445 points. Points are awarded to districts based on performance in competitions and events held throughout the school year. These competitions in which Surry County Schools participated include Art Showcase, Quiz Bowl, Forensics/Debate, and FIRST Lego League/Robotics. Points were also awarded for participation in other competitions such as MathCounts, HOSA, The Quill, Twelve, and Poetry Out Loud.

“We are truly thankful and proud of our dedicated staff for coaching academic competitions in order to provide these learning opportunities for our students,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. DeAnne Danley.

Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves remarked, “I am incredibly thankful for the coaches, teachers, and students for their unwavering dedication to these competitions. Scholastic events provide invaluable opportunities for our students to showcase their talents, expand their horizons, and forge lifelong memories. These events foster a spirit of academic curiosity, healthy competition, and personal growth, all of which students need in order to be successful. Thank you to NCASA for partnering with Surry County Schools to provide a world-class education that helps students design their dreams and grow as leaders.”