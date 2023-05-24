Hippie Revival Festival set for weekend

May 24, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Regardless of one’s level of appreciation for the hippie culture, area residents have a chance to experience it this week through an event at a local venue.

The third-annual Hippie Revival Festival is planned Saturday and Sunday at Miss Angels Farm and Orchard, located at 252 Heart Lane, Mount Airy.

Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the Sunday schedule to run from noon to 5 p.m.

The Hippie Revival Festival was launched in 2021 to help celebrate a unique period in American history, and this year’s event promises more of the same.

“Get ready for some amazing music, costume contests, groovy vendors from across the state, overnight camping, wildflower fields, live performers and lots of free love,” according to Angela Shur, the owner of Miss Angels Farm and Orchard.

Four different bands are slated to perform, along with professional jugglers.

“We will also have food and drink available on the farm, our recently expanded children’s playground and corncrib, jump pad and fruit cannon, face-painting and tie-dye and loads more,” Shur added.

“Bring your families, friends, loved ones; bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs; bring your best flower crowns and paisleys and peace signs; bring your best vibes.”

Attendees also have the opportunity to frolic in flower fields on the grounds, among other activities.

Local food, drink and other vendors will be featured.

Tickets can be obtained online at https://www.missangelsheavenlypiesinc.com/miss-angels…/.

Those who want to camp out Saturday night have the opportunity to do through a “Hipcamp” setup.

The Hippie Revival Festival is a fundraiser for the local nonprofit organization, Touched By Miss Angel, which seeks to increase accessibility and improve community health and support in Surry County.

Food banks will benefit along with an ongoing campaign to provide a community garden for the disabled.