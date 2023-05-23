Cassette Rewind to play Friday in Mount Airy

May 23, 2023 John Peters Arts, Entertainment, News 0
Cassette Rewind, seen here in a promotional photo, returns to Mount Airy’s Blackmon Amphitheatre on Friday, May 26 for a concert set to begin at 7:30 p.m. (Submitted photo)

Cassette Rewind returns to Mount Airy’s Blackmon Amphitheatre on Friday, May 26 for a concert set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Born in the ‘80s and raised on radio,”Cassette Rewind is the ultimate authentic ‘80s experience,” according to officials with the Surry Arts Council, sponsor of the Summer Concert Series. “Cassette Rewind provides captivating and dynamic performances of Prince, George Michael, Journey, Whitney Houston, and countless 1980s pop icons. Grab your Members Only jacket and put on your leg warmers because nothing’s going to stop you from getting footloose and singing along.”

Admission to the show is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or Annual Pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concert to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to take a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org