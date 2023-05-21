Surry Old-Time Music Camp set for June

Students at the 2019 Surry Old-Time Music Camp enjoyed beginner to advanced instructional classes, jam sessions, workshops and more. This year’s camp will be held June 12 through June 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

Surry Community College is offering the fifth Surry Old-Time Music Camp June 12 through June 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day on SCC’s campus in Dobson for youth and adults.

Enjoy a week of instruction, music and fun led by the area traditional musicians including Carolina Beverley, Steve Lewis, Mecca Lowe, Ralph McGee, Chester McMillian, Emily Spencer, Martha Spencer and Meredith Wilkerson, and others. The cost is $100 for youth ages 10-17, and $150 for ages 18 and up. A limited number of youth scholarships may be available.

Beginner to advanced instruction will be offered in fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin. Students will choose a primary instrument and skill level to study for the week. Beginner students will also participate in music fundamentals, singing, dance and jam sessions. Advanced students may also choose workshops in stand-up bass, bluegrass banjo, Round Peak clawhammer banjo, singing, dance and participate in advanced jam sessions.

For additional information and camp registration, contact Sonnie Hardy at hardysc@surry.edu or 336-386-3229 or go to www.surry.edu/music-camp and register online.