Police reports

May 17, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man who allegedly chased his girlfriend at a high rate of speed — leading to a head-on collision between their vehicles — has been charged with aggressive driving, according to city police reports.

The incident occurred Sunday night in the area of Millennium Charter Academy, where Gregory Lee Duncan, 49, of 222 Gaylon St., operating a 1998 GMC 400 pickup, was pursuing Cindy Aileen Anderson of Jasper Pointe Circle in a 2004 Kia, records state.

She initially had been headed east on nearby Linville Road, where the truck driven by Duncan pulled around Anderson’s car and stopped in the roadway, Anderson then turned onto N.C. 104 (Riverside Drive), later pulling her northbound Kia into the parking lot of Advanced Electronic Services to turn around and go south.

The truck operated by Duncan, northbound on N.C. 104, then travelled across the double lines going the wrong way and struck Anderson’s car head-on, police records add, causing $3,500 in estimated damage to the Kia and $1,500 to the GMC.

During a probable-cause search of the truck, a glass smoking device containing a white residue was found in a compartment beside the steering wheel, resulting in a further charge of possession of drug paraphernalia against Duncan, for whom no bond or court information was listed.

• Justin Anthony Bledsoe, 34, of 912 N. Wilson Road, Lowgap, was jailed under a $35,000 secured bond late Saturday night after a hit-and-run incident that led to a series of charges against him.

Bledsoe is accused of two felonies, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle, filed by Surry County authorities, which city police records indicate involves a 2017 Dodge Caravan.

He subsequently was involved in a hit-and-run traffic crash in the city limits while behind the wheel of the van, resulting in two counts of that charge, along with driving while impaired; failing to stop at a steady red light; and driving while license revoked for impaired driving.

Arrest records do not state where the traffic crash occurred, with Bledsoe taken into custody on Mount Airy Public Library property. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on May 22.

• A crime involving injury to real property occurred on May 8 at the residence of Peggy Eades Hull in the 100 block of Orchard Street, where an unknown suspect kicked a hole in an exterior door, causing damage put at $150.