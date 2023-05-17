Bannertown firefighters celebrating 60th year

May 17, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Community Day set for Saturday

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
This is Engine One of the Bannertown Fire Department.

A local fire department that prides itself on protecting the “south side of Mayberry” will mark its 60th anniversary this coming Saturday.

The reaching of that milestone by the Bannertown Fire Department includes a Community Day scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its main station at 124 Reeves Mill Road.

An official anniversary celebration will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, with the event to also feature a display of fire trucks, including an original fire engine from when the department was established in 1963; old helmets and other historical items; a bounce house; food; and opportunities for fire safety education.

The Mount Airy Fire Department is lending its child safety trailer and ladder truck for the occasion.

A special invitation is being extended to former members of the Bannertown department, which now has between 35 and 40.

“We’d love to see the former firefighters,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jake Freeman, who has served with the department since 1998.

It began as an all-volunteer unit to cover the Bannertown and Holly Springs communities, with A.L. McAlexander elected as the first fire chief, a position now held by Chris Baker.

The fledgling operation was aided by the donation of a 1952 Dodge truck by Pike Electric to develop its first pumper, with Flinchum Oil Co. contributing an old gas body for the department’s initial tanker, according to a departmental history.

The Bannertown Volunteer Fire Department originally was based in a two-bay facility beside the Bill Booker barbershop near the intersection of South Main Street and Westfield Road. It later relocated to a new station on Reeves Mill Road that opened in 2007.

A substation emerged in Holly Springs near the local airport in the early 1980s.

Changes abound

Over the years, the Bannertown unit has seen a number of equipment additions and personnel comings and goings.

“The whole department has changed dramatically,” Freeman said,

This not only has included the turnout and other gear donned by fire personnel running emergency calls, but organizational aspects of the department.

For example, Freeman never thought he would see the day come when paid firefighters were part of the mix.

Yet Bannertown now has two full-time paid members, reflecting modern manpower issues that have diminished the ranks of volunteer public safety agencies nationwide and caused the closings of some.

A related change addresses the ability to have sufficient personnel on hand to answer calls.

Freeman pointed out that it historically was rare for the Mount Airy Fire Department to respond to a blaze in Bannertown’s territory — or vice versa. This is now a regular occurrence due to mutual-aid agreements between those and other local units.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.