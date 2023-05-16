Three concerts slated for this week

The Band of Oz will be in concert Thursday at the Blackmon Amphitheater beginning at 7 p.m.
<p>The Tonez will be returning to Mount Airy Friday in a 7 p.m. concert.</p>

<p>Cat5 will take to the stage at 7 p.m. at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.</p>

The Surry Arts Council’s Summer Concert Series has a full schedule this weekend starting with Band of Oz on Thursday. The Tonez will take the stage on Friday with CAT5 to follow on Saturday. Each show will take place at the Blackmon Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m.

“The Band of Oz is one of the most successful groups in the Southeast and continues to get the very best reviews from the top people in the entertainment business,” according to officials with the arts council. “The band now features a full horn section to total a dynamic eight-member group. They still perform well over 200 shows per year for corporate events, festivals, concerts, wedding receptions, and many other public and private events.”

The Tonez is an 8-piece band dedicated to keeping crowds on their feet dancing and enjoying live music.

“With a growing mix of Oldies, Motown, Rock & Roll, Country, Funk, R&B, and Beach music, The Tonez can play it all,” the arts council said. “The combination of a three-time Cammy-nominated core with a high-powered horn section, the Tonez feature seven vocalists, and every note of every performance are totally live – no recorded tracks. You are sure to dance the night away with this high-energy, fun-packed band.”

Cat5 burst on the scene in June of 2019 from a trio of top East Coast Bands. The band performs everything from beach music, originals, top 40 country, ’90s country, old yacht rock, and classic rock.

“Cat5 is a group of professional musicians that have come together with a common purpose to provide the best music possible to audiences all over the world,” arts council officials said.

Admission to each show is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or annual pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to take a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org