Police reports

May 13, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A vehicle was stolen late Wednesday afternoon at Papa John’s, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The 2010 Kia Optima, valued at $10,000 and owned by Christopher Shawn Phillips of Hillsville, Virginia, an employee of the pizza establishment on Rockford Street, was taken by an unknown suspect.

It was bearing Virginia license plates number UEB4409 and described as gray in color.

• Also Wednesday, another vehicle was stolen about two hours later in the same general vicinity.

That incident targeted a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup owned by William Howard Merritt II of Warrenton, Virginia, valued at $5,500, which was taken from the Walmart parking lot by an unknown suspect.

It was displaying Virginia tags number ULZ6717 and listed as gold in color.

• Two cellular trail cameras valued at $75 were discovered stolen Monday from a Forrest Drive structure listed in police records as abandoned/condemned, located on the Harrell Oil Co. property.

The owner of the Spypoint security cameras was identified as Jean Harrell Welch of Country Club Road.

• Luis Leonel Pineda Chacon, 36, of 130 Eastwind Court, was jailed without privilege of bond last Saturday after officers encountered Chacon at a Park Drive location and learned that he was the subject of an outstanding warrant for assault on a female, filed on May 4, and an April 18 order for arrest for failing to appear in court.

Chacon is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on June 7.