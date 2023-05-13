April showers boost annual rainfall total

May 13, 2023
Staff Report

Those fabled April showers not only are bringing May flowers, but reversed a dry trend prevailing in Mount Airy for the early portion of 2023.

Through April 30, this area received 18.42 inches of precipitation for the year as a whole, which is 3.4 inches — or 22.6 % — above the local average for that four-month period, 15.02 inches.

This was after a relatively dry March, according to a two-month report this week from F.G. Doggett Water Plant, the city’s official weather-monitoring station.

March closed out with only 2.60 inches of precipitation having been recorded, compared to the 4.25-inch all-time March average for Mount Airy, where weather records have been kept since 1924.

Measurable precipitation occurred on 11 of March’s 31 days, with the most for a single one-day period .95 of an inch falling on March 4.

By month’s end, Mount Airy’s yearly precipitation total was slightly below the local average for the first three months, 11.07 inches.

That situation rebounded in April, when a whopping 7.42 inches was logged at the water plant, nearly double the Mount Airy norm of 3.95 inches for the fourth month of the year.

Measurable amounts occurred on 12 of April’s 30 days, with the largest output for a single day a 2.40-inch drenching on April 28 during a persistent deluge.

Fog made an appearance on two days during March and five in April.

Slightly warmer

March and April produced seasonal temperature readings closely conforming to the all-time local averages for those months, although a record high was tied on March 1 when the mercury hit 76 — matching the mark set on that date in 1976.

It was even hotter on both March 24 and 28 when a pair of 80-degree days captured monthly high honors, although no records were tied or broken. At the other end of the scale, the low for March was a frigid 19 degrees recorded on the 21st.

Overall, March temperatures averaged 47.8 degrees, slightly above the usual monthly average locally of 47.

April averaged 55.9 degrees, almost matching identically the local norm of 55.8.

As is often the case in early spring, a wide temperature variation was noted here last month — ranging from a minimum of 29 degrees registered on both April 10-11 to a maximum of 85 on April 21.

Frost was observed on five days during March and two in April.