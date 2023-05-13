Eagle Scouts play lifesaving, other roles

May 13, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Eagle Scouts are known for displaying chests full of merit badges — and behind that grandeur are many community-minded good deeds that include a lifesaving role in the case of three youths recently achieving that distinction.

Benjamin Delacruz, Nolan Haynes and Jordan Inman each engaged in varying Eagle Scout projects, but they all have something in common.

“All three are employed as lifeguards at Reeves Community Center and have made our area a better place to live with their Eagle Scout projects,” explained Deborah Cochran of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

This culminated with their recognition at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on April 30 to celebrate the youths’ achievements in reaching the pinnacle of scouting by attaining its ultimate rank.

The ceremony was held on the waterfront at Camp Raven Knob, which Cochran attended as a representative of the city government.

Along with serving as lifeguards at the community center Benjamin, Nolan and Jordan made unique contributions to the community through their designated projects to become Eagle Scouts.

Benjamin chose to improve the tennis courts at Mount Airy Middle School, while Nolan completed an outdoor project at Highland Park Baptist Church. Jordan focused on upgrading batting cage facilities at the city’s Graham Field. Among all those in the Boy Scouts of America organization, only about 6% of scouts earn the Eagle rank on an annual basis, according to Scouting magazine, a BSA publication.

The first Eagle badge was awarded to Arthur R. Eldred, a 17-year-old member of Troop 1 in Oceanside, Long Island, New York, on Labor Day 1912, more than a year and a half after Boy Scouts of America began.

In addition to commenting that Mount Airy is a better place to live because of the contributions made by Benjamin, Noland and Jordan, Commissioner Cochran says this signals more positive developments going forward.

“These young men are high flyers and visionaries — they are soaring to great heights in their lifetime,” she added. “Our future is in good hands with these three young men.”