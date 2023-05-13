Running the Vines to aid local recreation

DOBSON — Not everyone crossing the finish line covered with perspiration on a warm May morning will win medals, but the even warmer feeling of aiding a worthy cause awaits all participants in the annual Running the Vines event.
Proceeds from the 5K and 10K runs next Saturday (May 20) at Shelton Vineyards just outside Dobson — also to include entertainment later that day — will benefit the Reeves Community Center Foundation in Mount Airy and Surry County Parks and Recreation.
In the past, this has included assisting with scholarships for recreation programs targeting those who could not participate otherwise, Special Olympics and health and wellness opportunities.
Along with its public-minded purpose, Running the Vines is a drawing card for one of the most-picturesque spots in the region, with people venturing to the Shelton complex from near and far.
Last year’s entry lists included competitors from such states as Texas, Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia and South Carolina.
“It is a great community event and a major tourism draw for our area,” said Darren Lewis, Mount Airy’s assistant city manager and former parks and recreation director — a longtime runner and race organizer who helps plan the Shelton Vineyards gathering.
As of last week, 344 runners had registered for Running the Vines, Lewis added, toward a goal of 500.
The 12th-annual event — to be held rain or shine — is staged through a joint sponsorship of Shelton Vineyards, Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, the Reeves Community Center Foundation and Surry County Parks and Recreation.
Full day of activities
Both the 5K and 10K races next Saturday will start and finish at Shelton Vineyards, 286 Cabernet Lane, Dobson, featuring beautiful views of the grounds there and neighboring farms, organizers say.
The 10K is set for 8 a.m. and the 5K, 8:15 a.m.
A popular attraction at most races nowadays, a kids’ half-mile fun run, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
Running the Vines also includes a 5K Team Challenge in which runners can compete as a group for a special trophy.
The cost to participate in the 5K run between now and race day is $40 for adults and $25 for those under 18, with the registration fee for the 10K $45 for adults and $30 for those under 18.
There is a $10 charge for kids taking part in the fun run.
The top three overall male and female finishers of the 5K and 10K races and age divisions will receive custom awards, with all those completing those events to get a finisher’s medal.
Male and female age divisions include 13 and younger, 14-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69 and 70-plus.
Registrants 21 and older receive two tickets to a sunset concert the night of the race, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., featuring The Blackwater Band.
The event at Shelton Vineyards also will include a post-race “afternoon cooldown” with DJ sounds by B-Dazzle Productions and live music by Scarlet Lemonade, hayrides, food trucks, beverages and more.
Interested persons can register for the races and obtain more information at https://runningthevines.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=315
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.