Gospel fundraiser for Fargo mural

May 12, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
From Staff Report

Saturday will mark 52 days until the Fourth of July celebration in Mount Airy that will celebrate the nation’s independence and welcome home Mount Airy’s favorite daughter Donna Fargo. She will serve as the co-Grand Marshal of the parade along with special guest and renowned Triad muralist Jeks who is creating the latest of the downtown murals after the great success and popularity of the murals of Melva Huston and Andy Griffith.

This weekend the “Come Let Your Light Shine” at the Donna Fargo Slate Mountain Jamboree will be held on Saturday, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Slate Mountain Baptist Church, 3644 East Pine Street in Mount Airy, which was Fargo’s home church when she lived in the area.

Admission to the event will be free but organizers said that a “free will offering” towards the Donna Fargo Mural will be greatly appreciated. The mural is set to adorn the exterior wall of Walker’s Soda Fountain building on North Main Street, the former location of Lamm Drug.

Organizers say they have reached approximately half of their $45,000 goal for the project. More donations have been pledged than have been received; their estimate is for funds received only.

For the event Jennie Lowry has been tapped to be the emcee for the evening that will feature music aplenty with musical director John Rees. Featured performers will be Steve Marshall and Highroad, Bracky Rogers, Billy C. Smith, Jansen Huff, Kinston Nichols, Cassidy Mills, and the Chestnut Ridge Gospel Choir.

Find more information at www.facebook.com/donnafargomural