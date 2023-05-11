Film crew in town for work at Bunker home place

Staff report
Eng Bunker, left, chats with Ryan Pino during a break in filming at the home place of Siamese Twin Chang Bunker.

Kester Sink shares information about Chang’s homeplace with Ryan Pino.

Surry Arts Council officials are hoping the Siamese Twins Museum — in the new Arts Center on Rockford Street — will be ready and open to the public later this year.

As part of that facility, an audio-visual station will be used to tell the story of the twins, Eng and Chang Bunker. Last week, representatives from Relative Scale, a Raleigh Creative Agency, were in town to oversee filming for the project.

Chang’s homeplace was the site of filming on Thursday, May 4, for the filming of Ryan Pino and Eng Bunker. Pino is a great-great-great-great grandson of Chang Bunker. Eng is a great-grandson of Eng Bunker, one of the twins. They discussed religious documents brought to this country by the Siamese Twins and the young interpreter who traveled with them. Pino also talked about the Twins’ Chinese ethnicity and the religious influences on their lives.

Pino is a doctoral student at Harvard University in comparative studies exploring the intersection of comparative theology, world Christianity, and Chinese intellectual history. His current focus is on Chinese Christian engagements with the Confucian classics in the late Qing dynasty.

Prior to going to Harvard, he spent several years in China teaching English, studying Chinese philosophy, and working as a content developer for the Shanghai-based social media platform musical.ly (now TikTok). Ryan holds a BA in Asian studies and comparative philosophy from Belmont University, a MA in Chinese philosophy from Fudan University, and a MAR in world Christianity from Yale Divinity School.

He spoke at the Earle Theatre during the Bunker Reunion several years ago. “He has been a valuable resource in providing information and insights for content in the Siamese Twins Museum that is scheduled to open later in the year,” said Tanya Jones, executive director for the arts council.