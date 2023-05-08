Pilot cruise-in opens 2023 season

May 8, 2023 John Peters News, Top Stories 0
Staff report
<p>Holden Hurley | Special to the News</p>

The annual Hot Nights Hot Cars Pilot Mountain cruise-in series got off to a big start Saturday, with antique and classic rumbling through town all through the afternoon and evening.

Thousands of visitors flocked to the town, stopping in to see merchants, enjoying the offerings of various food trucks, and having a blast listening to — and dancing to — music provided by the Part Time Party Time Band.

But make no mistake, the antiques, classics, and hot rods were the star of the event. Most of the day and well into the evening, the autos could be seen cruising up and down Main Street — with most of the parking spots taken up by even more vehicles brought into town for display.

The next cruise in is set for June 3, with The Entertainers offering live entertainment. Officially the cruise-in begins at 3 p.m., but the classic autos are usually lining the streets and cruising the town’s roads well before then. The live music is slated for 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Attendance at the event is free.