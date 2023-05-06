Firms unveil new electric refrigeration trucking units

<p>Eric Baker, plant manager for Hollar and Greene, and Bruce Church, driver for Hollar and Greene, check out the electric transport refrigeration unit.</p> <p>Kasey Martin | SYEMC</p>

Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation, Hollar & Greene Produce and North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives on Thursday cut the ribbon on a collaborative project that will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and provide a more energy efficient way to transport produce.

The eTRU project, which stands for electric transport refrigeration unit, uses electricity to power refrigeration units used for cold-storage shipping. This change allows Hollar & Greene Produce to reduce the amount of diesel needed when staging its refrigerated trailers between hauls, saving money on fuel costs and reducing carbon emissions while maintaining the same level of quality for the produce it transports.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with this project,” said Travis Bode manager of economic development for the electric company. “It takes an outstanding member like Hollar & Greene Produce willing to take this journey with us to get from start to finish. The results of the project are already delivering impressive results on fuels savings and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.”

Tony Greene, vice president of transportation for Hollar & Greene Produce, added, “Surry-Yadkin EMC and Travis have played a critical role in the development of our electrical infrastructure, and we cannot express our gratitude enough for their efforts. Their dedication and hard work have made it possible for us to move forward with our vision of a more sustainable future. We are thrilled to announce the early success of this eTru project and can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on our company as well as the communities we serve.”

This technology is the first of its kind for a North Carolina electric cooperative, officials there said.

“This eTRU project is a perfect example of how cooperatives working with their members can develop solutions that bring benefits to members and communities,” said Jim Musilek, vice president of innovation and business development for North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives. “With the success of this project, we are excited not only about this partnership but for the larger-scale deployment of this technology across our state and how it will help power a brighter future for generations to come.”

For more information about Surry-Yadkin EMC’s economic development opportunities, contact Bode at 336-356-8241.