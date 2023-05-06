Antique-appraisal event on tap in Dobson

It won’t be “Antiques Roadshow” exactly, but the same dynamic as that popular television show of having heirlooms and other items appraised will be highlighted during an upcoming local event.

Surry County Antiques on Parade is scheduled for May 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. in Dobson, offering the chance to witness evaluations by regional antiques experts.

It is being presented by the Surry Historical Society, which has spearheaded appraisal programs in the past, with the upcoming one planned for the Surry County Service Center at 915 E. Atkins St.

Reservations are required for the event, which must be made by a May 13 deadline.

The $15 per person cost will include dessert and beverage refreshments and the opportunity to have one item evaluated by the experts. Those interested in attending must send a check for the cost of the total number of people in a party and a note listing those individuals by name.

The mailing address for the check and notification is Surry County Historical Society, P.O. Box 469, Mount Airy, NC, 27030.

“A buzz in the air”

The guest experts will include Larry Laster of Laster’s Fine Art and Antiques in Winston-Salem; Todd Leinbach, Leinbach Realty and Auction, Clemmons; and Walter White of Dobson.

During the last appraisal program, upwards of 45 items were evaluated, according to Historical Society President Dr. Annette Ayers.

“One never knows what will appear,” she advised.

Some of the more unique offerings in the past have included a Native American fish trap, early mechanical toys, Mickey Mouse egg cups more than 80 years old, early daguerreotypes (photographs captured on sheets of copper) and antique period jewelry.

“The audience enjoys viewing the treasures of others and are interested in whether it has monetary value or sentimental value,” Ayers added.

“Many families have items they know little or nothing about and often the appraisers are able to give them new information about their family treasures or items they have purchased from either yard sales, an auction or even online.”

Overhearing conversations among the attendees regarding things brought to be appraised is another interesting part of what Ayers calls a “fun” evening overall.

“There is a special atmosphere during the appraisal event; almost a buzz in the air as everyone listens to the appraisers’ discussion with great anticipation and excitement.”

The proceeds from Surry County Antiques on Parade will support yearly events of the historical group, a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote, collect, educate and share the history and culture of the county.

This includes activities hosted at the 1799 Edwards-Franklin House.

More information about the appraisal program is available at 336-325-2161, 336-374-8620 or 336-352-3429.

