Local mail carriers seek to stamp out hunger

Dixie Ratliff, program coordinator at the Yokefellow Cooperative Ministry food pantry in Mount Airy, was hard-pressed to complete a conversation Thursday while constantly taking calls from folks wanting assistance.
“There’s definitely more of a need right now in the community,” Ratliff said in between fielding requests for food.
She cited the economy, including brutal inflation, as a factor along with cuts in food stamps.
That occurred earlier this year when extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments allowed under a pandemic-era policy expired in North Carolina and other states.
Postal personnel to rescue
Fortunately, help is coming over the horizon — not the cavalry, but some other people in uniform: local U.S. Postal Service employees participating in the 2023 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive spearheaded by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC).
May 13 marks the 31st anniversary of what is considered one of America’s great days of giving and likely its largest in scale due to being truly national in nature.
Each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from their customers. These items go directly to local food pantries, the Yokefellow facility in the case of Mount Airy Post Office personnel.
That organization supplies food to people in Mount Airy, Surry County and the surrounding area who need help.
Easy to help
Participating in this year’s Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is simple, according to information from Gary Orr, a local U.S. Postal Service employee who coordinates the effort.
Orr, the NALC shop steward for Mount Airy who has been involved with the drive for nearly 10 years, says postal customers can leave a food donation in a bag by their mailboxes on or before Saturday, May 13.
“And your letter carrier will do the rest.”
Ratliff, the Yokefellow food pantry coordinator who has worked with that entity since 2008, says what the local postal employees do each year makes a big difference there.
“They help tremendously,” she added Thursday. “The mail carriers are fantastic for what they do.”
In one recent year, for example, 17,500 pounds of items were collected during the drive to aid the Yokefellow pantry, which is now in a new location at 461 N. South St. near the Lady Bug laundry establishment.
“We couldn’t do half of what we do without them,” Ratliff said of the mail carriers.
Critical period
The timing of the annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign is crucial, Orr emphasized.
“Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons,” he said in a statement.
“By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.”
There is no doubt about that need, based on information from Orr stating that 42 million-plus Americans are now unsure where their next meal is coming from.
More than 12 million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school, the breakdown adds.
And nearly 5.2 million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help.
During its 30-year history, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected more than 1.82 billion pounds of food, thanks to a Postal Service universal delivery network spanning the entire nation including Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
That legacy will be expanded when the May 13 campaign is realized, with Orr urging local residents to celebrate its 31st anniversary by helping letter carriers in the fight to end hunger.
