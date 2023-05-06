Police reports

May 5, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• The Bargain Bins store at Mayberry Mall was the scene of a recent larceny, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

It involved an unknown suspect stealing merchandise from a buggy at a loading dock on April 28. The property taken was not identified.

• Bath towels owned by Shavon Juanita Medley, a Maple Street resident, were stolen Sunday from an unattended clothes dryer at the Lady Bug laundromat on North South Street.

• The Circle K convenience store on Rockford Street was victimized by a theft on April 25, when property valued at $35 was stolen, listed as a metal wagon tote and miscellaneous food items.

• An undisclosed sum of money and personal property were stolen during a vehicular break-in discovered on April 23 at the residence of Josea Lanay Phipps on Carolina Court, where his 2012 Volkswagen Passat was entered.

In addition to the cash, police records indicate that a wallet valued at $50 was taken along with financial cards including one issued by State Employees Credit Union, an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card, a driver’s license and a Social Security card.

• A break-in of a motor vehicle occurred on April 13 at H.B. Rowe Environmental Park, where the rear driver’s-side window of a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder owned by Amanda Christine Lipot of Culbert Street was broken to gain entry, causing damage of $500.

Police records indicate that this enabled the theft of a Time and Tru purse and a wallet with a total value of $50, a Surrey Bank and Trust financial card, medication valued at $14, a driver’s license, a Social Security card and an insurance card.