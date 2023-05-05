City police investigating death

May 5, 2023
By Tom Joyce

Mount Airy police are investigating the death of a Mount Airy man whose body was found inside his home Thursday, with a ruling on the case pending the results of an autopsy.

City officers responded to a reported fatality at 338 Durham St. just before 2 p.m., and noticed the deceased, Bobby Wayne Sizemore, 55.

“He was found in the floor of the residence,” Police Chief Dale Watson said today.

Authorities are awaiting the autopsy results to determine the exact cause of Sizemore’s death and circumstances surrounding that.

“There is an apparent wound to the head,” the police chief said. “We’re just trying to determine what kind of wound it is at this point.”

It did not appear to be self inflicted.

“Suicide has been ruled out at this point,” Watson said.

However, the death also has not been declared suspicious in nature.

“That’s why we’re waiting the results of the autopsy, to determine if it is suspicious or not,” the police chief explained. “We’re not comfortable making that determination at this point.”

When asked if any kind of weapon was recovered from the scene, the police chief replied, “I can’t comment on any possible weapon found until we get the autopsy (results).”

As far as investigators know, Sizemore lived alone in the residence on Durham Street, with friends reporting the situation there Thursday afternoon to police.

A search warrant was executed at the scene, which Chief Watson says is standard procedure in such cases.

Officers with the Mount Airy Police Department, along with the State Bureau of Investigation and Surry County Emergency Service, processed the scene.

It is not known when the autopsy results will be received.

“I know they went today,” Watson said of personnel launching that process, which typically occurs at the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh..

“It could be a while.”

