Blue Ridge Music Center open for season

May 4, 2023 John Peters Arts, Entertainment, News 0

GALAX, VA — The Blue Ridge Music Center, located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, will begin welcoming visitors for the season today, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until May 20. Beginning May 25, it will be open daily.

The popular Midday Mountain Music session will begin today as well. These free presentations featuring local musicians sharing tales and tunes are offered from noon to 4 p.m. every day the Music Center is open on the covered breezeway.

The Midday Mountain Music schedule is:

• Monday: The Buck Mountaineers

• Tuesday: First of Tuesday of the month – Corbin Hayslett & Friends; second Tuesday of the month – Jackson Cunningham & Friends; third Tuesday of the month – Cedar Ridge; fourth Tuesday of the month – Jackson Cunningham & Friends

• Wednesday: Bill and Maggie Anderson

• Thursday: Scott Freeman and Willard Gayheart

• Friday: Open Jam with Lynn Wolf and Jim Purcell

• Saturday: First Saturday of the month – Cedar Ridge; second Saturday of the month – Blue Ridge Ramblers; third Saturday of the month – Sugarloaf Mountain Band; fourth Saturday of the month – guest artists

• Sunday: Fisher Peak Timber Rattlers

The award-winning Roots of American Music Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., when the visitor center is open. The museum showcases the story of the region’s musical heritage. This year, the Music Center was ranked No. 4 in a list of the Top 10 free museums in the country by USA Today readers.

Visitors can shop at the America’s National Parks gift store for Blue Ridge Parkway items and Blue Ridge Music Center branded items, including shirts and hats.

The Roots of American Music concert series, held on Saturday evenings, begins on May 27. Concerts are held weekly from Memorial Day through Labor Day, featuring regional and national bluegrass, old-time, and other American roots-based music in the outdoor amphitheater. The complete lineup of performers and ticket links can be found at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.