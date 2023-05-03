Stuart farmer’s market, concert series opens Friday

May 3, 2023 John Peters News 0
Staff report

As is generally the case with many area farmer’s markets, this time of year is when activity picks up.

For the Stuart, Virginia, farmer’s market, that goes doubly so this weekend.

The market, open every Friday from 8 a.m. until noon, has been open with vendors onhand since April 21, but on May 5, the official grand opening will be celebrated.

”Local grown items such as cool season crops will be available,” organizers with the Patrick County Chamber of Commece said. “Baked items, meats, eggs, coffee and more…Master Gardeners will be on site with plants for sale.”

Friday is also the kick off of the First Friday Summer Jam Series, which takes place at the market beginning at 6 p.m. Liv Sloan and the Diehards will be the featured act. Beer and wine sales, along with a food truck, will be on the site.

As the name implies, this is the first of a series of concerts to be held on the initial Friday of each month, May through August. According to the Patrick County chamber’s website, the June 2 concert will feature Slick Jr. & the Reactors; the July 7 concert will feature Striking Copper; and the August 4 night will have the Isaac Hadden Project performing.

In addition to hosting the monthly concerts, the farmer’s market will have different groups set up during the morning market session some weeks. On May 19 will be a blood pressure check station by The Landmark Center, and on May 26 the local Extension Service will be on hand for pressure canner gauge seal checks.

The framer’s market is at 320 Chestnut Avenue in Stuart. For more information, visit https://www.patrickchamber.com/events.cfm?view=Scheduled