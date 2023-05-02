Concert series continues with 3 shows

May 2, 2023 John Peters Entertainment, News 0
<p>The Magnificents will take to the stage in Mount Airy on Friday.</p>

<p>The Holiday Band will be in concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Saturday.</p>

The Surry Arts Council’s Summer Concert Series continues with a full weekend of entertainment starting with The Embers on Thursday. The Magnificents will perform on Friday and The Holiday Band will take the stage on Saturday. All three shows will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

“The Embers are widely considered a musical marvel and have laid the groundwork for what has become known as ‘Beach Music’ in the Carolinas, Virginias, the gulf coast region of North America, and every beach in between,” officials with the arts council said of the group. “They are a true musical tradition with which many Americans have listened to from childhood to adulthood. The Embers consider the genre of Beach Music as ‘music with a memory’ and have been creating lasting memories since its inception in 1958. Simply put – Heart and soul, rhythm and blues, feel good music.”

The Magnificents Band has a wealth of live playing experience in varied styles of music, including classic soul, beach, Motown, Top 40, and dance hits. “The band is sure to please any crowd due to its diversity of high-energy music and motivation to get people dancing.”

The Holiday Band blends soul, blues, funk, and Carolina Beach music. “Holiday has established itself as a premier entertainment package with the always-present theme Keep The Music Alive.”

Admission to each show is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or annual pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be taken into the amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to take a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org